Mumbai: Track Affected At Palghar Due To Derailment Certified Fit, WR Services Resume | Western Railway/ X

The track at Palghar which was affected due to the derailment of a goods train on Mumbai-Surat section, has been certified fit and services have been resumed.

The track which was affected earlier due to derailment of the goods train at Palghar over Mumbai - Surat section, has been certified fit with speed restriction.



Local services over Virar - Dahanu Section of Mumbai Suburban have resumed and the first local from Virar to Dahanu… pic.twitter.com/zeNwluK6Sf — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 29, 2024

Due to derailment at point no 117/118 at Palghar yard on Tuesday, the Up line of Mumbai-Surat section was affected with 41 trains being cancelled while 28 trains were partially cancelled. Similarly, 12 trains were diverted and 22 trains rescheduled. The services on Mumbai suburban locals to and from Dahanu Road has also been resumed, a senior Western Railway official said.

Senior officials were constantly monitoring the restoration work to ensure that the services are restored at the earliest. Six wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar at around 5.10 pm on Tuesday.

According to the official, the Western Railway immediately took up the restoration and Accident Relief Trains were summoned from Nandurbar, Udhna, Bandra Terminus and Valsad.