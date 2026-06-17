Mumbai Tourism: BMC Proposes AI-Powered CCTV System To Monitor Footfall At Major Tourist And Religious Sites

BMC plans to use AI-enabled CCTV cameras to track crowd movement and visitor footfall at key Mumbai destinations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 17: In a move aimed at strengthening crowd management and improving civic service delivery, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed launching an AI-powered CCTV-based Tourist Footfall Monitoring System at some of Mumbai’s busiest tourist and religious destinations on a pilot basis. The proposal, moved by a ruling-party corporator, is set to be tabled before the civic body's next General Body meeting for approval.

The initiative comes in response to the growing challenges of managing large crowds at key locations across the city, particularly during major festivals such as Ganeshotsav, Navratri and other religious gatherings that attract lakhs of devotees and visitors.

Mumbai, which is home to historic forts, popular beaches, iconic markets and centuries-old places of worship, attracts millions of tourists and visitors throughout the year.

However, civic officials often lack accurate data on visitor numbers, making it difficult to effectively plan civic amenities and emergency response measures.

Pilot Project to Cover Five Major Tourist and Religious Sites

The proposal, moved by BJP corporator Tajinder Singh Tiwana, seeks to introduce an AI-powered CCTV Tourist Footfall Monitoring System at five major tourist and religious destinations across Mumbai.

Under the pilot project, the BMC will integrate AI with existing CCTV networks to generate real-time data on visitor numbers, crowd density and movement patterns.

The system is expected to help authorities better manage crowds, deploy civic amenities such as sanitation services, drinking water and public toilets more efficiently, and strengthen security and traffic management.

Real-Time Data Expected to Improve Public Safety

"The availability of real-time crowd data will help prevent overcrowding, reduce the risk of stampedes and other safety incidents, and improve preparedness during periods of unusually high footfall. The data generated through the system is also expected to support long-term urban planning and strengthen Mumbai’s smart city infrastructure," said Tiwana.

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According to the proposal, the AI-based monitoring system could become a critical tool for enhancing public safety, improving visitor experience and ensuring more efficient delivery of civic services at high-footfall locations.

If approved by the General Body, the proposal will be forwarded to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide for further review and consideration.

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