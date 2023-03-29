Mumbai to soon get 238 brand new 'faster' AC local trains

Fpj

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is finally ready to float a tender for the procurement of 238 brand new air-conditioned (AC) suburban trains for Mumbai.

The project is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project – which is jointly funded by the Centre and state.

The tender was supposed to be floated last year but got delayed as the state didn't give its monetary share despite several meetings with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, said sources.

“After the change of guard in Maharashtra, the State Government's approach has completely changed hence the Union Railway Ministry has decided to go ahead now,” said the senior rail official.

Faster and more comfortable trains

As per tender specifications finalised by the MRVC, new AC trains will be "fully vestibule, faster and extra comfortable.“

Specifications for the proposed trains are almost ready and tender (which includes life-time maintenance guarantee) will be issued shortly,” said the official.

The AC trains currently in operation are partially vestibular; meaning they are divided into two parts of six coaches each. The new local trains will be completely vestibular, with equipment either on-roof or underslung, with proper protection from rain/ water, the official added.

MUTP is the grand vision of enhancing Mumbai's lifeline by reducing overcrowding in local trains while keeping ample space for future traffic requirements.