Mumbai to receive moderate rains on Friday: IMD

Mumbai: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with occasional heavy rainfall, as well as strong gusty winds reaching almost 60 kmph in Mumbai on Friday and Saturday.

IMD official Sushma Nair said, “In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has received good amount of rainfall, especially districts like Palghar experienced very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert for ghat districts like Pune, Kolhapur, Raigad, Satara and Palghar will continue for Friday as well.”

“However, for Friday and Saturday, Mumbai has been given a yellow alert (moderate rains) as there could be a decrease in the intensity of rainfall over the city and suburbs. But citizens are requested to stay cautious as there could be heavy rainfall at isolated places along with strong winds,” she added.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.5°C and the maximum was 26.6°C, also the relative humidity was 90%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.2°C and a maximum temperature of 27.0°C with a relative humidity of 93%.

Meanwhile, due to the high speed winds, the city also witnessed a good air day on Thursday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 14, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 26, 15, and 19 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.