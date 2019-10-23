Mumbai to receive light rainfall till Saturday, predicts IMD

Mumbai continued to receive post-monsoon showers on Tuesday. It may be a wet Diwali for Mumbaikars, as IMD has predicted that the city will continue to witness rain or thundershowers till Thursday and thereafter, very light to light rain has been predicted till Saturday.

According to Hindustan Times, a similar forecast was issued for Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri till Saturday. On Monday, after sunny conditions during the day, the city had received moderate to heavy rainfall, with flashes of lightning and thunder in the night.

Diwali will be celebrated nationwide on Sunday. But IMD has predicted that rain was likely at most places over Konkan and Goa, at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and at isolated places over Vidarbha for the next few days. The weather bureau also said that heavy to very heavy rain was likely during this period in isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places was very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada along with squally weather along Maharashtra-Goa coast.