Mumbai: To increase operational capacity of 3 busiest railway terminus of city Rs 50 crore allocated in budget

In an effort to increase the operational capacity of the three busiest railway terminus of the city Rs 50 crore was allocated in this budget by the union government.

Off these Rs 20 crores for four platforms – 10, 11, 12, 13 extensions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Rs 20 crore for the capacity augmentation of LLT and Rs 10 crore for the up-gradation of Bandra Terminus.

Currently, operations of 45 pairs of long-distance trains handled at CSMT, 35 pairs at LTT and 19 pairs of long-distance trains either originate or destinate from Bandra Terminus daily.

"Extension work of platform number 10, 11, 12, 13 will begin soon, to allow 24-coach trains to operate from there," said an officer of CR adding that preparation work already started, as soon as traffic blocks, available work of extension of these platforms will be started.

Currently, platforms number 10 and 11 of CSMT could handle only 13 coach trains while platforms numbers 12 and 13 were equipped to handle 17 coach trains. This is around a Rs 50 crore project which will include the yard remodelling of CSMT also.

“CSMT is the busiest station in Mumbai and hence, we had to account for many factors which resulted in a minor delay,” said an official" adding that the cost of running longer trains is not markedly different as there is no increase in train crew.

“We plan to complete the work, which includes remodelling the railway yard as well, within the next 24 months. Work will be carried out in a way which does not hamper day-to-day operations or any service,” said another official of CR adding that the practice of diverting long-distance trains to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, due to shortage of long platforms, could also be avoided after extension work of these platforms completed.

“The longer platforms will help us add more coaches in passenger trains. This will not only create more carrying capacity but also increase the revenue of railways,” said Shivaji Sutar chief public relations officer of CR.

“With the new platforms, we shall be able to add at least three more coaches to outstation trains, thus bringing down the current waiting list status,” said Sutar. Apart from that works of capacity augmentation at LLT and upgrading of Bandra Terminus will be also starting shortly.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST