Mumbai To Host World’s Largest Logistics & Transportation Show LogiMAT India 2026 From February 5

Mumbai will host LogiMAT India 2026---logistics, freight and transportation exhibition, from February 5 to 7, 2026, at Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre (Nesco). The three-day event is expected to bring together more than 350 national and international companies from 10 countries along with 15 global industry associations, positioning the city as a key platform for logistics-led investment and innovation.

High-Profile Inauguration

The inaugural session on February 5 will see participation from senior policymakers and industry leaders, including Dr. Sudhir Kohakade, Deputy Director General of Shipping, India; Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Executive Chairman of All Cargo Logistics; Deepak Shetty, former Secretary to the Government of India and Director General of Shipping; and Rajeev Jalota, former Chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority and former Secretary to the Government of India. The inauguration is scheduled for 10.30 am followed by conferences and media interactions through the day.

India–Germany Focus

A key focus of LogiMAT India 2026 will be the India–Germany partnership with the German Pavilion expected to act as a catalyst for over $7.5 billion in bilateral logistics and investment opportunities between the two countries. The event will also see active participation from international trade bodies such as the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and VDMA, among others.

Major Business Announcements

More than 50 Indian and global companies are slated to make business announcements and product launches during the exhibition. These include Addverb Technologies, Racks and Rollers, Armstrong Dematic, MHE Bazar, Logistics Skill Council, Jungheinrich India, SOTI and Jay Storage Solutions.

Advanced Technology Showcase

The exhibition floor will showcase over 1,000 technology-driven innovations, ranging from autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) to high-density storage solutions, IoT-based visibility tools, digital twins, retrofitting technologies, and AI-powered warehouse and transport management systems.

MoUs And Trade Deals

Several MoUs, domestic manufacturing announcements, investment agreements and bilateral trade deals are also expected to be signed during the event. Over 15 international associations including the Warehousing Association of India, Indian Chamber of International Business and All India Warehousing Welfare Association will facilitate collaboration, knowledge exchange and adoption of global best practices.

Conferences And White Paper

In addition, the event will feature a series of conferences on artificial intelligence in logistics, automation, robotics, supply chain management, shipping and freight alongside the release of a white paper by JLL, offering insights into emerging trends and investment opportunities in the logistics sector.

