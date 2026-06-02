Mumbai To Host World Hindu Congress 2026 From December 18–20; Event To Mark RSS Centenary Year

World Hindu Congress 2026 To Be Held In Mumbai From December 18–20; To Celebrate RSS Centenary Year | X - @WHCongress

Mumbai, June 2: The World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 will be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20 at the Jio World Convention Centre, under the theme Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam (Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve).

The conference aims to bring together Hindu leaders, thinkers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, journalists and activists from across the world to deliberate on strategies for Hindu resurgence, inclusive progress, and collective action rooted in dharmic values.

Held once every four years, WHC is a global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good.

The inaugural WHC 2014 was held in Delhi, followed by WHC 2018 in Chicago and WHC 2023 in Bangkok. This year, the conference will be held in Mumbai in December as an ode to the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

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Seven thematic conferences planned

The gathering is expected to feature seven concurrent thematic conferences, including the World Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Education Conference, Hindu Media Conference, Hindu Political Conference, Hindu Women Conference, Hindu Youth Conference and the Hindu Organisational Conference.

Each individual conference is designed to celebrate and articulate the values, creativity and entrepreneurial dynamism of Hindus in all their resplendent diversity.

The WHC 2023, held from November 24 to 26 in Bangkok, Thailand, saw more than 6,500 participants from over 60 countries. Past conferences have featured distinguished voices, including Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, economist Dr Bibek Debroy, Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar and Padma Bhushan Dr R. Nagaswamy, among others.

Swami Vigyananand highlights significance of event

WHC ideator Swami Vigyananand said, "Hindus today are more visible, accepted, and respected than ever in the past century. With a strong commitment to protecting and advancing Hindu interests, we must also accelerate the realisation of global Hindu aspirations. Simultaneously, we need to confront immense challenges with unity, determination, and collective resolve. It is deeply significant that WHC 2026 comes in the centenary year of the RSS, a moment that calls on every Hindu to renew their commitment to the civilisational values that have sustained us through millennia."

Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal has been named as the chairperson, while Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka have been named as the co-chairpersons of WHC 2026. According to the organisers, the conference will place particular emphasis on areas of strategic importance to the Hindu community, paving the way for meaningful collaboration among Hindu leaders, thinkers and activists committed to the cause of Hindu resurgence.

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Organisers expect participation from over 60 countries

“The WHC is where Hindu thought meets global ambition. As we gather in Mumbai this December, I look forward to channelling the collective enterprise and intellectual energy of Hindus worldwide towards building a more prosperous, just, and dharmic world. We anticipate over 4,500 participants from more than 60 countries, a testament to the growing momentum and global reach of this movement,” said Piramal.

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