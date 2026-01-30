Mumbai To Host India’s First City-Led Climate Week In February |

The schedule of events and panelists for the first of its kind Mumbai Climate Week, to be held from February 17 to 19, will be announced next week by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The schedule was expected to be announced this week, however, due to state mourning followed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise, the official announcement has been postponed.

PM Modi to Attend Inauguration

People close to the event's management said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the inaugural ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra.

India’s First City-Led Climate Platform

The Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) is conceived as India’s first city-led, citizen-driven climate action platform, focused on translating global climate priorities into locally led, practical solutions, particularly for cities and communities in the Global South. It is being held by Project Mumbai, a NGO in partnership with the Maharashtra Government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The state and civic Environment & Climate Change Department is actively looking into events. Other organisations like WRI and Watavaran Foundations and other private organisations have also extended their participation.

Focus Areas of MCW

The MCW aims to blend public policy, grassroots participation, innovation, youth engagement, and practical implementation. The core themes of the MCW are Urban resilience, Energy transition, Food systems, Climate finance, and Innovation and Implementation.

Innovation Challenge Showcases Startups

National Stock Exchange (NSE), which also extended their partnership for MCW, had launched an Innovation Challenge – a flagship platform designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate high-impact climate solutions aligned with India’s sustainable development priorities. "The innovation challenge received an overwhelming response, and at least 10 of the top innovators of this competition will display their booths in the Jio Centre," said an official close to MCW.

Community-Led Climate Initiatives

Last week, the MCW flagged off a community-led and gender-responsive climate action with the launch of a pioneering district-level climate planning initiative in Raigad.

Expected Participation

The much talked about three-day event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai is expected to see guests, panelists, participants and visitors across sectors.

