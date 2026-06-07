Mumbai To Host Grand Jagannath Rath Utsav From July 16–19 | File Pic

Mumbai: The Shree Jagannatha Balbhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust is organising a grand Rath Utsav celebration in Mumbai from the 16 to the 19 of July, 2026. The festival, which invites families to bring their devotion and experience divine joy, features a daily schedule running from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The chariot journey will travel from the Shree Jagannatha Mandir in Tapovan, Malad East, to Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. Following the procession, a mega theatrical play titled Bhagwaan Jagannath Katha, which depicts the epic of Param Brahma and His descent on Earth, will be performed on the 18th and 19th of July. Concurrently, a Mahavishnu Narasingha Yagya—a powerful Vedic ritual seeking protection, peace, and prosperity for all—will be held on the 19th of July.

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Throughout the entire four-day event, attendees will be served authentic Mahaprasadam prepared by temple-trained devotees from Puri. The festival will reach its conclusion with a performance of Bhajans by Padamshri Anup Jalota.

Tickets for the festival are available through BookMyShow, and further information can be accessed by downloading the Jagannatha App. The Trust has also made an appeal for public support and donations via a QR code and UPI ID to help make the grand celebration possible.

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