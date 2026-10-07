Mumbai To Five Takhts: Trio Completes 5,300+ km Bike Ride In 12 Days | File photo

Mumbai: What began as a journey planned by three friends from Mumbai Riders Club became a 5,300+ km test of faith, friendship and endurance as Rushabh Dagha, Arminder Pal Singh Virdi and Jay Joshi completed a 12 day motorcycle ride covering all five Sikh Takhts.



The trio began their journey from Mumbai on September 19 and returned on the evening of September 30, travelling through nine states and Delhi.





The idea behind the ride was to combine two things close to their hearts, their love for motorcycles and their faith.



“We wanted to do something beyond a regular road trip, something that would challenge us physically and mentally while giving us an opportunity to visit all five Takhts,” said Rushabh Dagha.



The journey tested the riders physically, particularly during the Agra-Ayodhya stretch. Heavy rain and winds of nearly 50-60 kmph battered the riders as they spent around 10 hours on the expressway before reaching Ayodhya.





“That was probably the most challenging day of the entire journey. We were exhausted, but stopping was never really an option because we knew we had to keep moving,” said Rushabh Dagha.



The Bihar stretch presented another challenge, with roads under construction making the ride difficult for the motorcycles loaded with luggage.

“That stretch definitely felt like an eternity. But every difficult road became part of the story we will remember,” said Jay Joshi.





While each of the five Takhts carried its own significance, the final stop at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded left a particularly deep impression on the riders. It gave them a chance to pause and look back at everything the journey had demanded, the long hours, exhaustion, difficult roads and the reason they had set out in the first place.



“After travelling thousands of kilometres and finally standing at Hazur Sahib, it was emotional. It made us realise that this was never just a bike ride; it was a journey of faith,” said Arminder Pal Singh Virdi.



The journey also brought the three school friends closer. Spending 12 days riding, eating, resting and dealing with challenges together turned the ride into more than just a long distance motorcycle expedition.





When they finally reached the fifth and final Takht, the first thought was simple: “We actually did it.”



There was happiness and relief, but also a sense that something they had lived together for 12 days was suddenly coming to an end.

For the three friends from Mumbai, the ride ultimately became more than a motorcycle expedition. It was a journey through difficult roads and unfamiliar places, but also one that gave them time to reflect on their faith, their friendship and themselves.