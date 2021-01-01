Mumbai to face 15% low pressure water supply on January 5

Brace yourself for a low pressure water supply for 24 hours on January 5, as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake maintenance work of the 2,400mm Vaitarna aqueduct.

The civic body will carry out repair at the Chlorine injection point of the pipeline at Yewai, near Agra Road Valve Complex (ARVC). The Vaitarna aqueduct is one of the main water supply channels in the city, which supplies water from Vaitarna lake to major residential and industrial areas of both the island city and suburban belt.

Due to the repair work, several areas in all the 24 municipal wards will face a 15% water cut. Senior civic officials informed that the water cut will remain for 24 hours, following which regular service would be restored.

“The entire western suburbs and several areas of the island city will face low pressure in water supply from 10am on January 5 to 10am on January 6,” a senior official of the Water Supplies Department told the Free Press Journal.

The civic body has appealed to the citizens to use water cautiously.

Man carrying carbine held near Bandra Terminus

Staff Reporter

Mumbai

The city crime branch has seized a carbine from a 21-year-old man on Thursday along with a carbine with two magazines, a set of three pistols and three magazines and another 15 live rounds. According to the police, a person from Madhya Pradesh (MP) who deals in weapons sent the accused Pravin Borde to Mumbai to deliver the weapons. Borde is also a native of MP. It is not clear who sent the weapons and their use and to whom they were to be delivered, said the police.

Sanjiv Gavade, senior inspector of crime branch unit 8, received information that a person carrying weapons came to Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, to deliver weapons. Accordingly, they laid a trap and the crime branch team apprehended Borde near Bandra Terminus on Thursday evening. During his search, the firearms were seized from his bag. On the carbine, made in Japan has been written and the value of the weapons is around Rs 3.75 lakh said police.

During his interrogation, Borde told that a person from MP gave him the firearms for delivery; however, he wasn't aware of the purpose of the delivery and to whom it was to be delivered, said the police. The police are likely to visit MP. Borde was arrested under the sections of Arms Act and was produced before the court on Friday, which sent him to police custody till January 4.