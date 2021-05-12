Mumbai to face 10% water cut for five days from May 17

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday, said that owing to emergency repair work at Pise Dam in Thane, the city will face a cut in water supply by 10 per cent between May 17 and May 21.

Issuing a statement, BMC said that it will carry out repair work in the pneumatic valves associated with the dam, which will slow down the water supply in Mumbai, for four days. "Many elevated parts of the city may receive low pressure water supply. We have appealed to the citizens to use water cautiously," said a senior BMC official.