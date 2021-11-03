Mumbai: TikTok star rams BMW into society gate at Andheri, booked for rash driving

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh was detained by the Oshiwara police late on Tuesday night after he allegedly rammed his car into a building's premises. While police have booked him for rash driving under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, no arrests were made.

According to police sources, the incident occurred late on Tuesday, at around 11.30 pm, when Shaikh, who was driving a black BMW car, MH-07-Q-2277, lost control of his vehicle and rammed it into a society's gate in the Millat Nagar area.

While nobody was injured in the incident, Shaikh's friend escaped with minor bruises. The building's gate, however, was left damaged, said police.

The Oshiwara Police were alerted about the incident and they rushed to the spot, wherein Shaikh was detained from the spot. He was taken to the police station and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving.

Police said that since it was a bailable offense and nobody was injured, arrests were not made.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:31 PM IST