Mumbai: Tight cover for Mount Mary Fair in Bandra

Mumbai: Security has been tightened for the Mount Mary Fair in Bandra with thousands of devotees expected for the week-long event, police said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath said 200 Local Arms constables have been deployed along with teams of the State Reserve Police Force, mobile combat units, dog squad as well as the bomb detection and disposal squad.

CCTV cameras will be used for additional monitoring, the official added. The fair at Mount Mary Church, popularly called the Bandra Fair, is generally held on the Sunday after the Feast of Nativity of Mary. The fair is estimated to be around 300 years old.