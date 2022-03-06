Mumbai: Ticket checker Mohammed Shams Chand earns Rs 1 crore for railway in 11 months despite restrictions

Meet the first crorepati TC of central railway of this financial year. Ticket Checker Mohammed Shams Chand has earned revenue of Rs 1 crore for the railway in 11 months despite COVID-19 restrictions. He is the first ticket checker of CR to become the member of 'One crore club' after pandemic. Shams has detected an average of 40 cases daily of irregular or without ticket travellers.

Shams caught 13472 ticketless travelers between April 2021 to February 2022 and collected the fine of Rs 1,06,41105. Ticketless’ passengers in this context refers to those without a valid ticket for the compartment they are travelling in, and includes, for example, someone travelling in a first class compartment on a second-class ticket

Shams is a member of special batch, he is authorised to collect fines from passengers on both local and long-distance trains. Shams tally of 13472 ticket less passengers works out to 40 a day, assuming he worked 335 days in current financial year.

For context, the average TC fines eight ticket less passengers a day and collects about Rs 2,000, which works out to Rs 6.3 lakh annually. The salary of a ticket checker is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 a month, depending on seniority.

Asked where he lives, Shams said, “In trains. I spend an average of 12 to 13 hours a day in trains. He joined CR in 2000 in sports quota. Till 2012 he was a prominent member of Central Railway hockey team. His favorite position was midfielder.

Asked about experience of Hockey, he said " No doubt sports increase our stamina , which proves quite helpful in our job to read the mentality of without ticket travelers.

When asked how scary was your job during COVID-19 pandemic, he said "It was a great opportunity to serve people but at same time it was very scary. As we were in direct contact with passengers it was a high life risk. I was more worried as after performing duty I had to go home and there was always a fear that my family was also getting exposed to COVID-19. I used to follow all precautionary measures to keep myself and my family safe but there was always a worry"

Asked about the challenges of being a ticket checker he said " We have to face new challenges daily. Every passenger is different and each have their own way of reacting when caught by TC. Some are soft spoken, many are aggressive and some are ready to pay. Making the passenger know his fault and counselling them is a big challenge. So concluding, each day we have to deal with people whose behavior is unknown to us. Studying passenger behavior and psychology in no time after they are caught and dealing accordingly is a big challenge to a ticket checker"

"For Central Railways, it is a double whammy for CR has also become the highest ticket-checking revenue earner among all zonal railways across India" said an officer of CR adding that our others ticket checkers are also doing well.

