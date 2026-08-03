Mumbai: Tibetan Refugees Detained During Protest Outside Chinese Consulate At Nariman Point Over China's Ethnic Unity Law

Police officers detain Tibetan refugees during a protest against China's new ethnic unity law, outside the Chinese consulate general office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: Around 15 to 20 Tibetan refugees were detained by the Mumbai Police today after they staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate General at Nariman Point against China's newly implemented "Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law."

The protesters, led by members and supporters of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), gathered near the consulate carrying placards and raising slogans against the legislation, alleging that it poses a serious threat to Tibet's cultural, linguistic and religious identity.

Police personnel deployed at the venue detained the demonstrators as they attempted to continue their protest in the high-security area surrounding the diplomatic mission.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Global Campaign Against Law

The Mumbai protest was part of a worldwide campaign launched by the Tibetan Youth Congress following the implementation of the law, which came into effect on July 1, 2026.

The organisation said the global movement also pays tribute to Lobga Rangzen, whom it described as a Tibetan martyr who died after self-immolation to draw international attention to the situation in Tibet.

In a statement, the Tibetan Youth Congress announced a series of coordinated protests, including chain hunger strikes, candlelight vigils, public rallies, awareness campaigns and diplomatic outreach across several countries.

The organisation alleged that the new Chinese law is aimed at accelerating the assimilation of Tibetans and other ethnic communities by promoting a unified national identity, expanding the use of standard Mandarin and increasing state control over religion, education and cultural practices.

The TYC also urged the United Nations and the international community to respond to the human rights situation in Tibet, repeal what it termed the "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law", ensure the release of Tibetan political prisoners, and hold China accountable for policies that, according to the organisation, have led to repeated acts of self-immolation by Tibetans.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

China Defends Legislation

China has maintained that the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, formally adopted on March 12, 2026, is intended to strengthen national unity, promote ethnic harmony and foster social stability.

However, Tibetan groups and other critics contend that the legislation could further institutionalise assimilation policies affecting minority communities.

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Tibetan refugees from settlements in Maharashtra and other parts of India participated in the Mumbai demonstration. Similar protests were also reported from other cities as Tibetan activists called on the international community to raise concerns over the implementation of the new law.

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