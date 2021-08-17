Mumbai: Three Union ministers launch Janashirwad Yatra to reach out to people

Newly inducted BJP ministers including Dr Bharati Pawar, Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra in the union cabinet on Monday launched Janashirwad Yatra in the state. The fourth minister Narayan Rane will start his yatra from August 19.

BJP proposes to reach out to the voters by taking up the slew of development projects initiated by the Centre and also to gauge the mood especially with regard to the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Janashirwad Yatra coincided with BJP’s Samarth Booth Abhiyan across the state.

Dr Pawar, who is the minister of state for health, started from the tribal dominated Palghar district, Karad, who is the minister of state for finance, from the Marathwada region and Patil, who is the minister of state for Panchayat Raj, from Thane district.

Patil will take out the yatra in Thane and Raigad districts between August 16 and 20, while Pawar will cover five Lok Sabha constituencies in Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts during the same period.

The union minister of MSME Narayan Rane will carry out the yatra covering 7 districts including Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg between August 19 and 26. On the other hand, Karad will reach out to the people between August 16 and 21 in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Marathwada region, Kelkar said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut slammed BJP and alleged that it has stolen the Janashirward word which is the Shiv Sena’s brainchild. ‘’Even if seven generations of Narayan Rane come, the strength of Shiv Sena in Konkan will not diminish,” he noted.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:39 AM IST