Mumbai: Three more cadaver donations in 48 hours takes total to seven in 2023

In the past 48 hours, the city witnessed three cadaver donations, taking the total number of such life-saving acts to seven this year, so far, informed the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC). A total of ten organs were being donated through three cadaver donations, which include two hearts, three livers, one lung and four kidneys along with corneas.

47 cadaver donations in 2022

ZTCC Secretary Dr Bharat Shah said they are taking all necessary measures and holding awareness programmes to sensitise people about organ donations which saw a dip during the pandemic. “Last year, 47 cadaver donations were done in Mumbai compared to 31 in 2021. The numbers are increasing slowly, which is a good sign for patients who are in need of organs. We are conducting regular programs and also counselling the family of brain-dead patients to come forward for organ donation,” Dr Shah said.

However, all didn't go smoothly as the ZTCC had to struggle with the Kashimira police, Mira Road, for 12 hours to get a no objection certificate(NOC) for one of the donors who came in their jurisdiction.

Problems faced by ZTCC

According to the ZTCC, when the transplant coordinators from the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road approached the police station to get the NOC for the cadaver donation of an 18-year-old brain dead girl admitted in their hospital, the police official concerned insisted on doing a post-mortem before donation.

Explaining the issue, Dr Shah said there was miscommunication as the on-duty police officer was not aware of the organ donation procedure due to which he insisted for an autopsy. “Post-mortem has to be done after organ retrieval. The organs required for post-mortem will not be touched. You need to inform the doctor conducting the post-mortem. If needed the doctor can attend the organ retrieval process,”he said.

Meanwhile, the other two organ donations happened at the Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Charni Road. “The patient (46-year-old man), a security guard by profession, was admitted on March 6 to a nursing home and shifted to our hospital on March 7 with a history of unconsciousness and seizure episodes. We found he had a brain haemorrhage. He was brain-dead,” said Dr Arpita Dwivedy, ICU head at the Hiranandani Hospital.

The hospital team explained to the relatives about the concept of brain death and requested for organ donation. “Though other family members were reluctant, his wife agreed and agreed for organ donation instantly. She donated her husband's heart, liver and cornea,” Dr Dwivedy added.

