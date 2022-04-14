Mumbai: Three held for attempt to murder at Parksite

The Parksite Police have arrested three men for allegedly attacking a man with sharp weapons over previous enmity. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder. Police said that the 26-year-old complainant, Rizwan Sayyed, an autorickshaw driver, who is out on bail after being arrested for extortion, was allegedly cornered by the arrested trio– Arshad Sayyed, his son Fardeen and brother Salim, who attacked the auto driver claiming that the complainant was not mending his ways even after being incarcerated for a while. The accused men threatened Rizwan and attacked him, wherein he had sustained serious injuries, following which he lodged a complaint.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:39 PM IST