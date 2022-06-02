Mumbai: Three drunk Indian Navy sailors held for assaulting SoBo resident

Representative Image | ANI

The MRA Marg police on Thursday arrested three sailors with the Indian Navy for allegedly assaulting a south Mumbai resident under the influence of alcohol.

According to police officials, the incident occurred late on Wednesday night outside the Hansraj Damodar building in Fort. The police said that the trio was standing on the road and consuming liquor when the complainant, who stays in the same area, saw them. The man approached them and asked them to leave.

“The complainant told the sailors that their drinking liquor out in the open would cause problems for the residents and told them to leave. The trio left but returned shortly thereafter with a couple of their colleagues, after which they confronted the complainant,” said assistant commissioner of police Milind Khetle, Azad Maidan division.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the trio assaulting the complainant. At the same time, a beat marshall with the MRA Marg police station, who was patrolling the area, happened to pass by. He stopped on seeing the commotion and intervened in the situation.

With the help of the crowd gathered at the spot, the beat marshall overpowered the three accused.

“They were subsequently brought to the police station and placed under arrest in the early hours of Thursday morning,” Khetle said.

The accused have been charged with assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.