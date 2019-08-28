Mumbai: Three arrested for stealing 32 vehicles under pretext of renting them out to high-end companies, international airport

Three men were recently arrested by the Aarey Police, which unravelled a major inter-state racket. The men were arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of SUVs and luxury cars on the pretext of renting them out to high-end companies and at the international airport.

According to the Mid-Day, the accused were identified as Raja Nadar, Amit Sawant, and Lakshmikant Patkar. Cops nabbed Nadar, Sawant from the airport in the first week of August. During the interrogation, the cops discovered that Patkar was the mastermind of the racket. He was arrested four days later. The trio would offer the vehicle owners an income of over Rs 40,000-Rs 60,000 per month but would never contact them again.

Aarey Police took action after Santosh Nilakh filed a police complaint on July 24. Nilakh told police that three people met him and assured a monthly income of Rs 45,000 if he attached his Swift car to their company 'TAC Enterprises' for three years on a contract. Nilakh signed the contract and gave them his car and documents in February, but he neither got the money nor his car back. After the complaint was lodged, cops found out that the gang operated from Aarey Colony.

The cops have recorded 32 vehicles across the state and from Madhya Pradesh. The trio would change the registration number and use them as tourist vehicles. A police official also told the leading daily that they had sold one car to a politician. The cops also seized a vehicle from Nagpur that was being used to smuggle liquor.