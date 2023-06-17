Mumbai: This Six-Year-Old Samyak Pawar Needs Your Support In His Fight Against Neuroblastoma

FPJ

Mumbai: Six-year-old Samyak Pawar is showing incredible strength and resilience as he fights against the high-risk metastatic Neuroblastoma stage 4 disease.

His family is now seeking financial support of INR 1.05 crores through the online crowdfunding platform Impact Guru to cover the cost of his treatment.

During Diwali in 2022, Samyak, started experiencing persistent back pain, causing concern for his parents. After consulting a pediatrician who prescribed standard medications without relief, they sought the advice of an orthopedic specialist. An MRI scan confirmed their fears, revealing the presence of a tumor. They were then referred to an oncologist who diagnosed Samyak with high-risk metastatic Neuroblastoma stage 4.

Neuroblastoma Stage 4 is an aggressive cancer that primarily affects young children and poses a significant threat to their lives. It is characterised by the rapid growth of tumors in the adrenal glands, neck, chest, or spinal cord. Treatment typically involves a combination of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, and immunotherapy.

The financial burden

The financial burden of Samyak's treatment has taken its toll on the Pawar family. Samyak's mother is a housewife, providing constant love and care for their son, while his father, Jitesh, a salaried employee, has depleted their savings, sold their jewelry, and taken loans from his employer to cover the cost of previous treatment procedures.

He has temporarily put his professional responsibilities on hold to focus on supporting Samyak through this challenging journey. Jitesh's employer has been supportive throughout this ordeal, and together, the family is doing everything possible to aid Samyak's recovery.

"Samyak, like any other six-year-old, has unique interests and aspirations. He enjoys watching cartoons such as Chota Bheem and Shinchan, and his face lights up when he engages in coloring activities. Although he used to relish non-vegetarian delicacies, dietary restrictions now prevent him from consuming non-veg food and dairy products. We humbly appeal to the community to support our brave little fighter, Samyak. Your generosity and compassion can bring hope and healing to our son's life. We have one simple wish - to see Samyak have a healthy and normal childhood," said Jitesh, Samyak's father.

The fundraiser campaign can be found at https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-samyak-pawar