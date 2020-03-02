Mumbai: The real story of the viral video of the man picking vegetables from a drain

A video recently went viral on social media showing a Muslim man picking up vegetables from a nullah in the middle of the road.

The video shows a man picking up vegetables and putting it in his handcart.

The video was shot by a local and had gone viral on various social media platforms with incendiary messages with a dose of Islamophobia.

The man’s name is Haseem Bakchu Ansari and the 36-year-old was taking his handcart when its rear wheel was hit, and the vegetables fell into the nullah.

The man then took out vegetables from the drain and kept it back in his handcart.

Sandeep More, police constable from Bhiwandi City Police told The Free Press Journal, “Bhiwandi city police taking a cognizance of act, searched the vendor and booked a case under section 273, of Indian Penal code".

What is Section 273 in The Indian Penal Code?

Sale of noxious food or drink—Whoever sells, or offers or exposes for sale, as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink, knowing or having reason to believe that the same is nox­ious as food or drink, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.