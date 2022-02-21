Mumbai: Thane Police summons Sameer Wankhede to record his statement on February 23 over illegal bar licence

Thane Police on Monday summoned Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede over illegal bar licence. He will have to come to the police station to record his statement along with relevant documents on February 23.

An FIR was registered against Wankhede by the state excise department in Thane's Kopri police station. As per the complaint, the documents submitted in 1997 for procuring the license for selling liquor in a restaurant and bar, in Wankhede's name, were forged.

Thane Police summons Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He will have to come to the police station to record his statement along with relevant documents on Feb 23: Thane Police pic.twitter.com/wB4QSz2Dr9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Wankhede was a minor (17-year-old) when the liquor license was procured in his name, the complaint said.

In his petition seeking restoration of the cancelled license filed through advocate Vishal Thadani, Wankhede said that the rules in India do not specify the age for the grant of liquor license.

Notably, today, Wankhede filed two separate petitions in the Bombay High Court urging quashing of the FIR registered against him by Thane police.

Wankhede claimed that actions initiated against him were vindictive as he had arrested Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case when he was heading the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit.

The plea for quashing of the FIR will be heard by a division bench headed by Justice S S Shinde on Tuesday.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:11 PM IST