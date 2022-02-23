Mumbai: Thane Police questions Sameer Wankhede for nearly 9 hours in connection with illegal liquor license

Thane: Former zonal director of Narcotic Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhade who gain fame over investigation different drugs haul case is now himself been questioned by the police.

Sources from the Thane police said Wankhade had been questioned tor almost nine hours by the Thane police. Wankhede who walked in at 11:30 is returned after 8:15pm.

He was asked by the High Court to appear before the court in connection with an FIR lodged against him for forgery and willful misinterpretation while procuring liquor license.

Sources from the Kopri police station confirmed about his presence and said was called for statement. However, Wankhade claims he co-operated for the investigation and will do so in future. Also, the police said they may anytime call him for investigation.

Wankhade while speaking to media said, "The matter is subjudice therefore I cannot comment on anything about the case and statement but police are doing their job professionally and I will cooperate with them whenever they will call me in the matter."

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday had granted former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede interim protection from coercive steps like arrest till February 28 in this FIR registered against him at Kopri police station in Thane on a complaint filed by the excise department on February 20. The complaihas alleged that Wankhede had submitted an affidavit to the excise office showing himself to be an adult to secure a Liquor License while he was not yet 18 years of age.

The Thane Collector had also issued orders to seal the restaurant earlier this month. Following the collector’s order a petition was also filed by Wankhede challenging the February 1 order of the Thane District Collector, the HC refused to grant him urgent hearing. In that petition Wankhede has stated that he had turned 18 years of age in December 1997 after which the license was being renewed annually for the past 23 years and hence the cancellation order was violative of his fundamental rights and should be quashed.

State Cabinet Minister, Nawab Malik, had raised the issue in November 2021 that Wankhede had received the licence despite not being of eligible age for it.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:52 PM IST