Mumbai: Thackeray faction and Shinde camp stake claim on Shivaji Park for Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the face-off between the Shinde camp and the Thackeray faction looks quite imminent as both are determined to hold the customary Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has already made the application with the BMC but it has not yet received its clearance. On the other hand, Shinde camp, which claims it is the real Shiv Sena, on Friday filed its application seeking BMC’s approval to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. If the BMC turns down its permission, the Shinde camp is exploring various options including Bandra Kurla Complex, Somaiya ground and NESCO exhibition centre. However, at present both factions have staked claims for Shivaji Park as they are involved in a fierce tug of war.

Dussehra rally has been Shiv Sena’s annual feature after it was started by founder Bal Thackeray and later the tradition was continued by Uddhav Thackeray. The first Dussehra rally was held in 1966 and was addressed by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, whose fiery speeches have since come to signify the event. It is attended by party workers from across the state. The rally, possibly the most important event of Shiv Sena’s political calendar, has been taking place for several decades but has two claimants this time due to the split in the Sena following a rebellion by Chief Minister Shinde in June.

Despite the loss of power after the rebellion staged by his former trusted colleague Eknath Shinde and his move to form the government with an estranged ally BJP, Uddhav Thackeray is defiant and declares that the Dussehra rally will take place at Shivaji Park. His son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the party’s application for a nod for the rally was facing hurdles from authorities.

However, Shinde camp, ahead of the BMC elections, proposes to put up a show of strength by holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as it along with BJP has announced that they will win more than 200 seats in the BMC elections. The Shinde camp has also declared that the Chief Minister and party's chief leader Eknath Shinde will address the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, BMC has confirmed that it has received applications from the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena to “book” the sprawling Shivaji Park for a Dussehra rally. ‘’We received two applications last month for booking Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally. The first application was of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on August 22 and the second was from the Shinde group just before Ganesh festival,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said, adding that no decision has been taken on the two applications.