Mumbai: Thackeray, BJP engage in war of words over Kanjurmarg Metro depot |

Mumbai: The war of words has begun between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the BJP over the State Government’s decision to hand over 15 hectares of Kanjurmarg land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). In the latest development, BJP has responded to Aaditya Thackeray by stating it “can tutor him” on the issue.

The Free Press Journal had reported on Saturday about the state government issuing an order to establish a car depot for Mumbai Metro 6 at Kanjurmarg.

Aaditya Thackeray slammed BJP over Metro depot issue

On Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray had lashed out at the BJP for having created hurdles in Mumbai Metro line’s construction by not allowing erstwhile MVA government to set up car depot for Mumbai Metro 3, 4, 6.

Reacting to the allegations by Aaditya, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, “We had expected that Aaditya Thackeray will speak after duly studying a particular subject. But it is unfortunate that he is talking mindlessly. A young leader is always expected to study about a particular subject and then react. But after listening to him, we feel that he must be sent back to primary school, his reaction is too naive.”

BJP's Ashish Shelar reacted to the allegations

In a statement, Shelar detailed out that it was the MVA government’s stance to have a combined car shed for three metro lines and the Sainik Committee was appointed.

“For any project, it is absolutely necessary to take decisions both at the official and at the financial level. To undertake projects only because you have a certain plot of land is definitely not a wise decision; it in fact is the most egoistic thing. Now that the work of the car shed at Aarey is nearing completion. Already, there is a daily loss of Rs5.5 crore since the last two-and-a-half years, thanks to the egoistic Thackeray father-son duo. Now, from which reserve will the Thackeray father-son duo compensate this daily loss of Rs5.5 crore,” Shelar said.