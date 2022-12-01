Mumbai: Tenant stabs owner for failing to refund deposit in Chembur; arrested

22-year-old female bartender dies in private bus on her journey from Goa to Mumbai | File Photo

A tenant residing at Chembur has been arrested for allegedly stabbing the owner of the house after failing to return the deposit amount in time. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused. The police said the 40-year-old resident of Naik Nagar (Chembur) was supposed to return the deposit amount to his two tenants, who lived in the house across from his.

The tenants entered his house around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday and began verbally abusing him while he was with his son. One of them then began hitting the man, after which he pulled out a knife and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

The police have arrested the main accused, while the other tenant is on the run. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).