 Mumbai: Tempo runs over cop at Andheri East, driver held
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Tempo runs over cop at Andheri East, driver held | representative pic

A policeman was injured after a tempo ran over him when he was on duty at 2.30am on Sunday at Andheri East. Constable Praful Nikam, 41, along with his team, was checking drunken driving. The team had positioned itself in front of Navik Mansa Bar on Kurla-Andheri Road. Nikam stopped an autorickshaw and was standing in front of it when a tempo driven by Sagar Gupta, 29, banged the vehicle from behind crushing it and running over the cop.

Gupta ran away and was tracked down around 6 am. He was placed under arrest. Nikam and the autorickshaw driver were admitted to the Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari where they are recuperating. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code stands registered against Gupta.

