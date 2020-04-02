Mumbai: Tempo rams into BEST bus, workers injured

Mumbai: A special BEST bus which was carrying BMC and other essential service workers met with an accident on Thursday morning at 6.13 am near Kamothe toll naka. Few workers were injured in the incident.

As per information received from the BEST undertaking a private tempo rammed into the bus near Kamothe toll plaza.

The bus was specially arrangd for King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital staff. Thankfully the bus driver, conducter and people in the bus were not injured in the incident. "The bus which met with accident was rammed by a private tempo from behind near Kamothe.

As per our control room record the bus driver, conductor and travellers were not injured. The other workers are being attended to in the hospital," informed Manoj Varade, Public Relations Officer, BEST.

Ever since the lockdown is announced BEST, BMC, Journalist, banking sector etc. are allowed to move out as essential service providers as per the order of the state government. Total 1171 BEST buses were running on road for essential service staff to travel in Mumbai and around.