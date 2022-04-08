Mumbai: Tempo driver held for killing pedestrian at Bhandup

Mumbai: A tempo driver was arrested by the Bhandup Police for allegedly running over a pedestrian on April 6. The incident occurred near Maurya Hall on the Gamdevi Road in Bhandup. The driver has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm on April 6, when the 27-year-old Suraj Gupta was returning home on foot and had reached near the Maurya Hall, when a speeding tempo, MH-46-AR-6133, rammed the man. While the tempo driven by Vikas Verma, hit Gupta badly, the latter was bleeding profusely and was rushed to the Malvankar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The locals and doctor, meanwhile, had contacted the Bhandup Police, who had reached the spot and nabbed Verma. A case was registered against Verma and he was booked for the charges of causing death due to negligence, rash driving among others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said that Verma was produced before the local magistrate court on Thursday, where he was remanded in police custody for further investigation. Sources said that the road where the incident occurred was in a bad condition and Verma allegedly lost control of the vehicle on the bad road.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:38 PM IST