Mumbai Temperature Drops 10°C After Heatwaves, Brings Temporary Relief From Heat | Representational Image

Mumbai: After enduring three heatwaves, the temperature in Mumbai and it's metropolitan region has taken a fall of almost 10°C in the last couple of days in last 4-5 days, giving a slight relief from the extreme heat and humidity. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) there is a upper air cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh which now runs over Vidharbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra, which is causing windy weather and rainfall like conditions resulting in drop in mercury.

On Thursday, several districts of Maharashtra were sounded Orange Alert for rainfall with thunderstorms and Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts were also forecasted to recieve light showers. Although, the region did not receive rainfall, the change in weather conditions brought temporary relief the hot summer.

The maximum temperature recorded at Mumbai's Santacruz observatory was 30.7°C, which was 1.4°C below normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperature of 32.4°C, which was 2°C below normal.

As per local weather forecast for the next 24 hours for Mumbai City and Suburbs, the maximum & minimum temperatures will around 31 deg. C. and 22 deg. C. There is possibility of a slight fall in the mercury, before gradually rising.

In a rare instance in the history, North Konkan (Mumbai and neighbouring districts) witnessed three heatwaves in first half of March month. As per IMD's Hot Weather outlook for March to May 2026, more heatwaves are expected in April and May.