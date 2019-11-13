Mumbai: Teen girl hangs self in Bandra

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in suburban Bandra in the metropolis after making a phone call to a man she was reportedly in a relationship with, said a police official on Tuesday.

Prachi Chabiranjan Kashyap hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home in Mukut building located on SV Road in Bandra West on Saturday, said Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma.

“She was staying in the flat with her uncle but was alone when she took the extreme step. She phoned a person she was apparently in a relationship with and told him she was going to end her life.

She then hanged herself. Her body was found by the man and another girl when they arrived at the deceased’s flat,” said a Bandra police station official.

He said the duo alerted police and kin, who rushed Prachi to nearby Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he added.

He said the incident may be a fallout of rejection of her marriage proposal, but added further probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Bandra police station, he said.