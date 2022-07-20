Mumbai: Teen girl assaulted and molested in empty rake near Lower Parel station

A 14-year-old girl, who ran away from home in Santacruz after a fight, was allegedly tricked and taken to a an empty rake (stationary train) at Lower Parel railway station by a man who sexually assaulted her. He allegedly attacked her with a blade in the early hours of July 11.

An FIR was registered at the Vakola police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for investigation on Monday.

Reportedly, the girl left home at around 10 pm of July 10 and took a train to Churchgate station. The girl met a man in his early twenties, who tricked her by saying her brother was waiting for her at Santacruz station.

As per the FIR, the girl believed him and boarded a train with him. At Lower Parel station, the man asked her to get down and took her to a parked train and sexually assaulted her. The girl put up a fight and she suffered neck injuries when the man attacked her with a blade.

Later, he got off the rake and disappeared. The girl made her way back home in another train. Her parents noticed the injuries and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors informed the Vakola police station about it.

An FIR has been registered under the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused on July 12.