Mumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery

Zubair Shaikh, an IT professional who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly spreading ISIS' ideology, has sought interim bail for six months, citing his wife's delivery.

In his plea filed last week, he said that his wife is due to give birth to their fourth child on February 4. Hence, he should be present besides her as there is nobody to look after her, he claimed. Elaborating, Shaikh said that his mother has died while his father is a senior citizen. Also, his wife's sister is due to give birth. In such circumstances, the mother-in-law is also not in a position to be around her. Moreover, Shaikh said since they have been staying in a rented accommodation, the landlord has asked the family to vacate the house. Hence, it has now become impossible for his wife to manage everything, asserted the plea.

The plea seeking interim bail

The application read “It is important to note that in her near to delivery months, the wife needs utmost care and attention of family. As a father and as a husband, the applicant wishes to take care of his wife and be on her side during this time to take responsibilities.”

Raising objection, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves on Wednesday said there are other house members, who can very well take care of his family. The NIA opposed the plea saying that “the accused has two real brothers and their wives and his father to take care about hospitalisation and delivery procedure of the wife.”

NIA explains the gravity of the case

The agency further contended that the present case is a serious offence as it relates to national security and the public safety at large. So far, six accused have been arrested in the case and they were caught after due investigation and verification, the NIA argued.

The court has now reserved the plea for order to be passed on Friday.