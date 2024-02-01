 Mumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery

Mumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery

Says nobody is there to look after the woman; NIA opposes plea, citing serious nature of offence.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Zubair Shaikh, an IT professional who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly spreading ISIS' ideology, has sought interim bail for six months, citing his wife's delivery.

In his plea filed last week, he said that his wife is due to give birth to their fourth child on February 4. Hence, he should be present besides her as there is nobody to look after her, he claimed. Elaborating, Shaikh said that his mother has died while his father is a senior citizen. Also, his wife's sister is due to give birth. In such circumstances, the mother-in-law is also not in a position to be around her. Moreover, Shaikh said since they have been staying in a rented accommodation, the landlord has asked the family to vacate the house. Hence, it has now become impossible for his wife to manage everything, asserted the plea.

Read Also
Mumbai: NIA Court Rejects Bail On Parity For Ex-Constable Shinde In Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh...
article-image

The plea seeking interim bail

The application read “It is important to note that in her near to delivery months, the wife needs utmost care and attention of family. As a father and as a husband, the applicant wishes to take care of his wife and be on her side during this time to take responsibilities.”

Raising objection, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves on Wednesday said there are other house members, who can very well take care of his family. The NIA opposed the plea saying that “the accused has two real brothers and their wives and his father to take care about hospitalisation and delivery procedure of the wife.”

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Refuses Bail To Maulvi Booked In Amravati Murder Case
article-image

NIA explains the gravity of the case

The agency further contended that the present case is a serious offence as it relates to national security and the public safety at large. So far, six accused have been arrested in the case and they were caught after due investigation and verification, the NIA argued.

The court has now reserved the plea for order to be passed on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery

Mumbai: Techie Arrested In ISIS Case By NIA Seeks 6-Months Interim Bail For Wife's Delivery

Thane: Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Thane: Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Issue Pending OCs, NOCs To 1000 Housing Societies

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Issue Pending OCs, NOCs To 1000 Housing Societies

Mumbai: Accused Of Illegal Land Sale, Minara Masjid Trust Gets Wakf Notice

Mumbai: Accused Of Illegal Land Sale, Minara Masjid Trust Gets Wakf Notice

Maharashtra: Govt Initiates Surprise School Visits To Address Poor Learning Levels Revealed In ASER...

Maharashtra: Govt Initiates Surprise School Visits To Address Poor Learning Levels Revealed In ASER...