Mumbai: Teachers of state schools demand full-time posts

Mumbai: Teachers of state-run schools have raised the issue of no appointments being made for full-time posts before the state education ministry. Teachers claim they are being appointed on a part-time basis, with no provisions, despite vacancies existing in full-time posts.

Since the last two years, we are being appointed on a part-time basis, revealed Himani Shah, a teacher of a state-run school at Vile Parle. Shah said, “We are being appointed for part-time positions even when we apply for full-time posts. There are vacancies for full-time posts but we are being hired for lower salaries on a part-time basis.”

Apart from salaries, teachers do not receive provisions like pensions, due leaves and increments if they are hired on a part-time basis. Farook Azad, a teacher said, “We are not entitled to pension plans, increments and due leaves because we are hired on a contract basis. Also, there is no job security as we are on temporary posts.”

Authorities of the state education ministry claimed teachers can get provisions only if there are vacancies for full-time contracts. A senior official said, “Teachers are being hired on a part-time basis to suffice the demand. They can get provisions of permanent posts once they are hired full-time.”

Teachers claim they will be compelled to take up jobs in private schools if they do not get full-time jobs. Girish Kale, a teacher said, “Large number of teachers are shifting to private schools because there are higher salaries, job security and full-time posts. We will be forced to follow this if the state does not appoint us full-time. This will directly impact the quality of education. Most of the qualified teachers are now working in private schools which indicates the difference in the quality of teaching-learning between state and private schools.”