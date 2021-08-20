Mumbai: Teacher receives a threatening note, bullets as parcel in Dahisar

The Dahisar Police have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly sending two bullets to a Dahisar-based zilla parishad school educator along with a death threat note. The police are also ascertaining the facts and checking the claim’s authenticity.
According to police sources, the incident took place last week, when the complainant came across a parcel placed on the letterbox at his parents’ house in Dahisar. The complainant was shocked to find two live rounds of 7.66 mm bullets, along with a note that read in Hindi, ‘Yeh maut ka paigaam hai (it’s a message of death)’.
The man, who was earlier booked for alleged rape and POCSO charges in Palghar, told the police that this parcel could be sent by a person he had crossed paths with in the past. He brought the parcel to Dahisar police station and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against unidentified accused. While no arrests have been made, the police are verifying the claims and probing the matter.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)