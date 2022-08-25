Mumbai: Taxi-auto unions threaten strike, reiterate fare hike demand |

As the state government rejected the fare hike demand, the Mumbai Taximen's Union have threatened to go on a strike on September 15. Several times in the past, too, the unions have warned of agitation if their demand of hiking the basic fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35 isn't met.

Reasoning for fare revision, the drivers cited that the continuous compressed natural gas (CNG) price hikes has been gnawing into their earnings. One of the biggest taxi and rickshaw unions in the city, Mumbai Taximen's Union, had earlier said that the present fares don't suffice for a better livelihood. Hence, they sent the proposal of fare hike to the state government.

"The Mumbai Taximen’s Union and Rickshawmen’s Union have decided to go on a strike after their demands for fare hike were not accepted by the government. The unions have demanded a hike of Rs 10 in their latest representation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 23,” said a taxi driver who didn't wish to be named.

Speaking to The FPJ, union general secretary A L Quadros said, “If the government doesn’t respond timely then taxi rickshaw drivers of Mumbai as well as Thane will be forced to go on a strike from September 15.”

Due to a series of hikes, the daily earnings of taxi and auto-rickshaw operators have dropped by Rs 250-300. The drivers are left with no alternative but to go for a strike if a decision is not taken quickly, he asserted.

Earlier, the union declared a day-long strike August 1. However, the agitation was deferred after assurance from the transport department.