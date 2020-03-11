Mumbai: Tattoo helps cops nab bank robber

More than three months after he broke into the branch of a reputed co-operative bank in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar, the 38-year-old suspect, finally landed into the custody of the Thane (rural) police.

Interestingly, a couple of distinctive tattoos inscribed on his arms helped the police to zero-in on and apprehend the accused who had ventured into the sea on a fishing boat immediately after the break-in attempt.

According to the police, the accused identified as-Godfrey Domnic Shinukalya (38), turned out to be a local villager who worked as a khalasi (helper) on fishing boats. Godfrey entered the bank by breaking open the shutters, however he could not gain access to the safe and strong room, prompting him to drop the idea and leave, but not before damaging the passbook printer of the bank and trying to fiddle the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera apparatus.