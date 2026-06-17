Mumbai: Tata Memorial Study Finds Papaya Leaf Extract Effective Against Chemotherapy-Induced Low Platelet Counts

Researchers found that papaya leaf extract helped improve platelet counts in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 17: A low-cost extract made from papaya leaves, widely used in dengue patients, may offer an effective and affordable treatment for low platelet counts in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, according to a study conducted by researchers at Tata Memorial Hospital.

The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago and later published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2026, highlighting growing global interest in the traditional plant-based remedy.

Understanding Thrombocytopenia and Platelet Loss

Platelets are tiny blood cells that help stop bleeding by forming clots. When platelet levels fall below normal, a condition called thrombocytopenia develops, increasing the risk of bruising, bleeding and, in severe cases, life-threatening internal bleeding.

Low platelet counts are commonly seen in dengue patients and in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, can temporarily reduce platelet levels, while chemotherapy may suppress the bone marrow—the body's blood-cell factory—thereby reducing platelet production.

For many years, Carica papaya leaf extract (CPLE) has been used in South and Southeast Asia to help dengue patients recover platelet counts faster. Studies have suggested that the extract can reduce the need for platelet transfusions and shorten hospital stays.

Randomised Trial Shows Promising Results

Researchers led by Dr Vikas Ostwal wanted to determine whether the same extract could benefit cancer patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

To answer this question, they conducted a randomised controlled trial involving 219 patients. In such studies, participants are randomly assigned to receive either the treatment being tested or a placebo (dummy medicine), allowing researchers to accurately compare outcomes.

The study found that significantly more patients receiving papaya leaf extract achieved safer platelet levels within four days compared to those receiving placebo.

Patients in the CPLE group were also less likely to experience delays or dose reductions in chemotherapy, helping them continue cancer treatment on schedule.

Affordable Alternative to Existing Treatments

Currently, treatment options for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia include platelet transfusions and medicines such as Romiplostim and Eltrombopag, which stimulate platelet production. However, these medicines are costly.

The original brand of Romiplostim costs around ₹1.6 lakh per dose, while generic versions cost ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per dose, with multiple doses often required. Eltrombopag costs approximately ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 for a strip of tablets, and repeated treatment may be necessary.

In comparison, a complete course of papaya leaf extract costs only about ₹350, making it significantly more affordable.

Researchers Call for Further Studies

Importantly, researchers reported that the extract was safe and well tolerated. Unlike some platelet-boosting medicines, it did not cause serious side effects such as thrombosis, a condition in which blood clots form inside blood vessels.

Also Watch:

Read Also How Supply Chains Constraints Have Made Chemotherapy Drugs Cisplatin And Carboplatin Costlier?

Researchers say further studies are needed to understand exactly how papaya leaf extract works and identify the active ingredient responsible for increasing platelet counts.

They believe the findings could pave the way for developing new, affordable treatments for patients with low platelet counts caused by both dengue and chemotherapy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/