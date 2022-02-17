Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital gets new state-of-the-art device for cancer treatment

On the occasion of handing over ceremony of the ICE Cure — Cryoblation Device to the Tata Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, along with Padmashri Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Kobbi Shoshani, Counsel General of Israel in Mumbai, Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, Sir JJ Hospital, inaugurated the device.

During the ceremony, Gilon, while talking about his 30 years relation with India, spoke about how the device would be a boon for cancer patients. “We are proud to collaborate with Tata Hospital offering ICE Cure — Cryoablation innovative technology to improve cancer care for the benefit of patients in India. We thank the Israeli Ambassador to India and Counsel General to Mumbai for their support to those efforts,” Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure, Vice President, Business Development of IceCure Medical.





Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST