Mumbai: Tata Memorial Centre Reports ₹25.41 Crore Aid For UP Cancer Patients, Maharashtra At ₹12.03 Crore Over Last Decade

Mumbai: The premier cancer treatment Tata Memorial Centre, Parel run by the Department of Atomic Energy has Uttar Pradesh on top list providing financial assistance from the chief minister relief fund of Rs 25.41 crore with Maharashtra trailing with Rs 12.03 crore financial assistance from the Chief Minister relief fund for treatment of cancer patients in the last ten years.

The data obtained from Right to Information (RTI) by activist Manoranjan Roy reveals, Tata Memorial Centre provided treatment to 2038 patients from Uttar Pradesh while 1398 patients from Maharashtra got cancer treatment from respective CM relief fund.

The data obtained from RTI lists the funds provided by different states for treatment of cancer patients from their respective states.

The Tata Memorial Centre recieved funds of Rs 9.89 crore for the treatment of 978 cancer patients from other small states. The CM relief funds provided financial support to those below the poverty line (BPL) and economically weak cancer for treatment the Tata Memorial Centre.

“The people of the country should know that if there is any proposal for cancer patients, then they can get help even with money from the all Chief Minister,” said Manoranjan Roy.

A total of 12,252 cancer patients were given financial assistance by the Chief Minister of their state for treatment at the Tata Memorial Centre in the last ten years.

List of states providing financial assistance for cancer treatment

Uttar Pradesh Rs 25,41,17,779 for treatment of 2038 cancer patients

Maharashtra Rs 12,03,90,514 to 1398 cancer patient treatment

Arunachal Pradesh gave financial assistance of Rs 11,29,560 for treatment of 16 cancer patients.

Chhattisgarh gave Rs 2,70,000 for two patients

Jammu and Kashmir provided financial assistance of Rs 100,000 for treatment of two cancer patients

Jharkhand gave Rs 2,58,67,607 for 163 cancer patients

Madhya Pradesh provided financial support of Rs 3,09,98,448 to 425 cancer patients treatment

Odisha gave Rs 16,58,295 for treatment of 13 patients from the state.

Rajasthan provided treatment for 16 cancer patients with financial support of Rs 12,98,000

West Bengal gave financial assistance of Rs 2,58,85,895 for treatment of 638 cancer patients.