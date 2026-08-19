Mumbai: Tata Memorial Centre, Cherian Foundation To Provide 500 Free Wigs Worth ₹1.5 Crore To Cancer Patients

TMC and The Cherian Foundation will distribute premium natural human hair wigs free of cost to economically disadvantaged cancer patients | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and The Cherian Foundation have partnered to provide 500 premium natural human hair wigs worth Rs 1.5 crore free of cost to economically disadvantaged cancer patients, aiming to help them cope with treatment-related hair loss and restore confidence and dignity.

Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, will act as the nodal centre for receiving, coordinating and distributing the wigs across the TMC network. The initiative will benefit patients at TMC institutes including the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam and New Chandigarh; Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati; and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi.

Addressing Treatment-Related Hair Loss

Hair loss is one of the most visible and emotionally challenging side effects of chemotherapy, particularly among women undergoing treatment for breast and gynaecological cancers.

Dr Shalaka Joshi, Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology (Breast Unit), said nearly 90% of women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancers receive chemotherapy. Hair loss can affect confidence, identity and emotional well-being, while the high cost of premium natural hair wigs often makes them unaffordable for low-income families.

Dr C S Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, said cancer care should focus not only on survival but also on patients’ quality of life. He said the high-quality wigs would help patients undergo treatment with greater dignity and confidence.

Foundation’s Gift Hair Initiative

Valsa Benjamin Cherian, Director, The Cherian Foundation, said the partnership reflects the foundation’s belief that healthcare extends beyond medical treatment to restoring dignity, hope and quality of life.

Sara Cherian, Executive Trustee of the foundation and a cancer survivor, said her personal experience had reinforced the importance of ensuring that no patient is denied the confidence and dignity a wig can provide because of financial constraints.

The foundation, through its Gift Hair Gift Confidence (GHGC) initiative, has committed to manufacture and donate 1,000 premium natural human hair wigs annually.

Since 2014, the initiative has mobilised more than 30,000 hair donors and provided over 2,500 wigs free of cost through more than 35 partner hospitals across India.

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George B Cherian, CEO, Raj Hair International, which manufactures the wigs, said the company was committed to ensuring high standards of quality, comfort and natural appearance.

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