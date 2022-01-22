e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Mumbai: Tardeo fire incident will be probed; Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh will look into it, says Ajit Pawar

FPJ Web Desk
Ajit Pawar | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated.

"The fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated. Our guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will look into it," Pawar was quoted saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled with the families of those who died in a fire in Mumbai.

He wished a speedy recovery to the injured and urged party workers to provide assistance to the affected

At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
