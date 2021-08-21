Mumbai: Tanker rams into auto rickshaw at BKC, driver dies

Advertisement

An auto rickshaw driver succumbed to serious injuries after a speeding motor tanker rammed into his vehicle at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday. The motor tanker driver has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to BKC police sources, the incident occurred on Thursday, at around 4.31am, near Income Tax Bhavan on BKC Road. The auto rickshaw driver, Sharafat Kaltu Khan, 42, was driving from Bandra to Kurla. At the same time, a motor tanker, MH-12-QW-2229, sped and allegedly rammed into Khan's vehicle, MH-02-FB-3205.

The collision resulted in Khan sustaining serious injuries. When he was rushed to the civic-run hospital, he was declared dead. Subsequently, the police booked the motor tanker driver, Rajendra Mane, 28, under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. Mane was later arrested by the BKC police and produced before a local magistrate court, which remanded him to police custody.

In another case, a female pedestrian, a resident of Motilal Nehru Nagar in BKC, was allegedly hit by an auto rickshaw, MH-03-CW-3230, which was allegedly speeding at the time of incident. The BKC police have registered a case against the driver. They are probing the matter and the search for the driver is underway.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:25 AM IST