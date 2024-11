Representative Image

Mumbai: The special TADA court on Wednesday ordered the Mumbai police to provide an additional security guard armed with a carbine to the accused-turned-approver and one of the star witnesses in the 1993 blast case.

Fearing a threat to life from D-company after the murder of Baba Siddique, he had moved the special court, seeking an upgrade in his protection cover. He had sought 10 more guards, saying the currently there is only one guard for him.