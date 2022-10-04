Mumbai: Symphony promoter buys flat for Rs 72.85 crore

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The promoter of Symphony Ltd has purchased an apartment in Oberoi Realty's luxury project, Three Sixty West in Mumbai, for Rs 72.85 crore, registration documents provided by data analytic firm Zapkey showed.

Achal Anil Bakeri, chairman of the air cooler maker, has bought the apartment in the housing project in Worli, with a size of 7762 sq ft, translating into a rate of Rs 93,855 per sq ft.

The apartment has four car parkings, according to the documents. The registration of the property was completed last week. For the project, Oberoi Realty has a partnership with Ritz Carlton, which manages the residences.

This is an upmarket project with apartments starting at Rs 40 crore and above. Since the project received occupancy certificate in the June quarter, the rates have nearly doubled.