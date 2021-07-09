Mumbai: Suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive leaves citizens disappointed

Owing to the shortage of vaccines, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination drive today at all the public centres. This is the second time in over a month that the drive has been suspended owing to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, in April and May, vaccination drives were frequently suspended due to the same.

In a tweet, BMC said, “Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and government vaccination centres will remain closed tomorrow (July 9, 2021). We apologise for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC said, “Centrally, we do not have any vaccine stock, but the vaccination centres we have allowed to conduct the drive on Thursday have very limited vaccine stock. Hence, they will continue the vaccination drive. Also, we are expecting substantial vaccine doses to come soon.”

According to the data, 45,171 were vaccinated on Thursday, of which 24,152 were between 18 and 44 years of age.

Mumbaikars expressed their unhappiness and wondered when the ordeal would end. "Apologies do not work. It is so difficult to get a second dose. There are long queues everyday. People stand for hours and come back disappointed without getting the vaccine. Don't know when this ordeal will end," said Ravi Singh, a resident of Dadar.

Meanwhile, some Mumbaikars wondered if it was a bid to drive people to private hospitals to get the jab with a price rather than availing free vaccine doses at government centres.

“In private hospitals, too many vaccine doses are available. Why? If Mumbai reopens quickly, then give every day 5 lakh vaccines. Please don't sell the vaccine at this time. 'First people, then private', said Rajesh Chavan, who had booked a slot for Friday