Mumbai: Supreme Court Recalls Wilful Disobedience Observation, Salary Restraint Order Against BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide

The Supreme Court withdrew three paragraphs of its November 3 order against BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide while seeking a personal affidavit on compliance measures | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: In a significant development in the proceedings concerning alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions, the Supreme Court on Wednesday recalled paragraphs 1 to 3 of its November 3 order against Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

The recalled directions included the Court's prima facie observation of wilful disobedience, the issuance of a show-cause notice to the Municipal Commissioner and the restraint imposed on the disbursement of monthly salaries to the Commissioner and her personal staff.

BMC Seeks Recall Of November 3 Order

The matter was taken up by a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana as members. Appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, senior advocate R. P. Bhatt submitted that the civic body had undertaken the requisite measures to comply with the Supreme Court's directions dated November 13, 2025, and July 28, 2026.

On the strength of these submissions, Bhatt requested the Bench to recall its November 3 order, contending that the steps taken by the administration had addressed the issue of non-compliance.

Commissioner Asked To File Personal Affidavit

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench agreed to withdraw paragraphs 1 to 3 of the earlier order. It clarified, however, that it was not expressing any opinion at this stage on whether the directions had been fully complied with.

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The Court further directed Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to place on record a personal affidavit setting out the details of the measures undertaken to ensure compliance before the next hearing. The remaining directions contained in paragraphs 5 and 6 of the November 3 order have been left undisturbed.

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